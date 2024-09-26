Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delays of 70 minutes were reported on the M6 near Preston following a crash.

Three lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 30 (Blacow Bridge) on Thursday afternoon.

National Highways said the closure was due to a collision and delays of 70 minutes were building in the area.

