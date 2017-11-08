Live TV ‘The One Show’ fundraiser to visit Morecambe tonight

TV’s The One Show is coming to Morecambe to broadcast live for Children in Need and you can be part of it.

Members of the popular TV programme’s ‘Rickshaw Challenge’ will be passing through the town with presenter Matt Baker tonight Monday (November 13).

They will be visiting as part of the fifth leg of their epic 500 mile ‘Ride to the Clyde’ challenge from London to Glasgow and aim to cross the finish line at the Eric Morecambe Statue on Morecambe Promenade at around 7pm.

People are invited to come along to the Eric Morecambe Statue from 6pm to get ready to welcome Matt Baker who is cycling alongside the team riding the rickshaw.

This will be live on BBC1’s The One Show and Lancaster City Council has called for plenty of banners, placards and lots of cheering and encouragement.

Co-presenter, Alex Jones, will follow and cheer the team on live from the studio.

The teenagers taking part in the challenge include Ben, 16, from North Wales who helps to care for his older sister who has Cockayne Syndrome (CS), Liv, 19, from Stockport who lost her father to pancreatic cancer, Luke, 17, who has cerebral palsy and Sabah, 18, who was diagnosed with cancer when she was just a baby and had both kidneys and part of her lungs removed.

Since 2011, the Rickshaw Challenge has raised over £16m for BBC Children in Need to help children and young people across the UK. Last year’s event raised more than £4m. Setting off on Thursday, November 9 from The One Show studio at New Broadcasting House in London, Team Rickshaw will work their way across the UK in a bid to cross the finish line in Glasgow on Friday November 17, during BBC Children in Need’s 2017 Appeal Show.

The arrival in Morecambe will mark the end of the 53 mile leg of the journey from Salford to Morecambe.

To follow the Rickshaw Challenge’s progress in real-time and to meet this year’s team of riders as well as information on how you can make a donation visit www.bbc.co.uk/childreninneed