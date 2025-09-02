LIVE: Latest M6 updates as lorry overturns causing fuel spillage across 3 lanes
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on the scene to assist with traffic management. The southbound carriageway has also a lane 3 closure in place.
National Highways on M6 chaos
National Highways 'don't know' when road will reopen
Asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether the road will be reopen by the afternoon, National Highways responded: “Hi - At the moment, we don't know. We'll keep our NW social media feed updated. If you need urgent info/updates, pls call us on 03001235000. Lines open 24/7. Best wishes.”
M6 diversion route details after overturned lorry and oil spill
The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between junction 34 (near Halton, Lancaster) and junction 35 due to an overturned lorry and fuel spill.
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs'.
- Exit M6 J34, at the traffic signals turn left onto the A683.
- Follow A683 through Caton, Claughton, Hornby, Melling, Tunstall, Nether Burrow.
- At the junction with the A65 turn left towards Kirkby Lonsdale . Proceed along the A65 past Kirkby Lonsdale through the village of Lupton.
M6 chaos as emergency services descend on scene after lorry overturns causing fuel spillage across 3 lanes
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “ We want to update you and let you know that M6 northbound is currently closed in the Bolton-le-Sands area between junctions 34 and 35 due to a road traffic collision.