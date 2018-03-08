‘Little Man’ exhibition previews in Morecambe

A new art gallery is opening in Morecambe in conjunction with White Elephant Contemporary Art.

The gallery opens with a preview of ‘Little Man your time is Now’ on Saturday (March 10) at 4pm, featuring work from the Kondras Kollective and Hungarian artist Oulan Nagardo, with the support of the ‘Rabo Karabekian Foundation for the Arts’, ‘East Street Arts‘ and the ‘Arndale Centre for Cultural Consumerism’.

Little Man was inspired by the discovery of an ancient, two inch tall figure, during house renovations.

The gallery in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre, will be open Fridays and Saturdays and by appointment.

The gallery continues with rolling art exhibitions.