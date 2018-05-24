Litter louts spoil Lancaster beauty spot

A Lancaster community group says people have showed “very little respect for their local environment” after they carried out two litter picks in the space of a week.

On Sunday May 13, ten members of Lancaster and District Heritage Group carried out a litter pick on Quay Meadow including the woodland paths.

Quay Meadow litter pick

In just over two hours they collected more than 15 bags of rubbish.

Andrew Brown, Secretary of the group, commented: “Quay Meadow is special to our group as it is where we carried out our first archaeological excavation as a group in September 2015 and it helped to form the group into what it is today.

“Thanks must go to each member of the group who turned up to help, it is very much appreciated.

“We would also like to thank Lancaster City Council who provided litter pickers, gloves and bags, and finally to Michael, landlord of The George & Dragon for making the pubs facilities available to us and for providing tea, coffee and bottles of water.”

But the group said that just one week later following a warm Saturday afternoon they had to return to the grassy area between Lancaster Castle and St George’s Quay after people left bottles, cans, wrappers and general rubbish even though there were rubbish bins nearby.

They said: “Locals were faced with the aftermath of people showing very little respect for their local environment.”

Andrew Reilly, Chair of the LDHG said: “Quay Meadow has been a recreational area for over 200 years and is there for people to enjoy.

“It is a shame some people show such little respect for this beautiful area.

“All we ask is if you bring disposable items, you take them away or dispose of them in the correct manner”.

The Lancaster and District Heritage Group are planning another litter pick in the autumn to prepare the area for winter.

The group was formed in late 2014, following investigations into the potential archaeological value of Quay Meadow, and has since carried out digs. For more information follow the group on Facebook.