Litter louts blighting Lancaster’s Park and Ride facility

A Lancaster motorist has started taking matters into her own hands to sort out the litter problem at the Park and Ride facility.

The commuter, who did not wish to be named, said she regularly collects carrier bags full of litter when she is at the site.

The woman, who uses the Park and Ride to car share to work, said the problem is particularly bad on a Monday morning.

“Youths gather there at the weekend,” she said. “Last Monday I collected three bags full of rubbish, two bags on Tuesday and another one on Wednesday.

“I picked out 16 coffee cups from the hedges one day.

“There is only one bin there, but there’s CCTV and nothing seems to be done about it.

“The Park and Ride is a brilliant resource and nicely lit, but it’s appalling sometimes how much litter there is.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We have a contract in place for the Park and Ride site to be cleaned and the bin emptied every two weeks.

“Most responsible people will use the bin provided, or take their litter home with them, however we’re also very grateful to those people who take such pride in their area that they’re prepared to pick up other people’s litter and help us to keep public areas tidy.”