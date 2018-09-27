Lights, camera, action for ITV drama ‘The Bay’

Morecambe has been inundated with film crews shooting footage for a new ITV drama set in the town.

The Bay, starring Morven Christie of The A Word and The Replacement, and written by award winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville, is being shot both in Morecambe and Manchester.

Filming in Morecambe for The Bay ITV drama. Picture by Louise Hicks.

Film crews have been spotted at the Clock Tower in Morecambe, the cliffs near Heysham, West End Road, The Royal, Half Moon Bay and the Balmoral Hotel, where they filmed two scenes inside and out. Part of the promenade was closed off whilst a drone filmed along the street, a post on Facebook revealed.

Film crews at Half Moon Bay said they would finish filming in Morecambe soon then they would be back here in October for another filming session.

Morecambe’s Park Hotel has also been featured on television on TV channel ”Quest Red”, on “Paranormal Lockdown“ tracking ghost activity.

Daragh Carville, the writer and for The Bay, will be appearing at the Morecambe and Vice crime writing festival this Sunday talking about the drama.