Ben Rogerson volunteered his services for a show at Barton Road Centre just days after working on a stadium gig in Colombia by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters.

And it was all to thanks to his former teacher Janine Bebbington, who helped his successful career get off the ground.

Ben was taught by Janine when he attended a film and television production course at Lancaster & Morecambe College in 2001.

Ben Rogerson at work at Barton Road Community Centre. Photo by Janine Bebbington.

After seeing light and sound effects at the college’s fashion show, he decided to pursue a career in lighting but needed some work experience to apply for a more specialised course.

At that time, Janine was a member of Cats Eye theatre group touring the country so she gave Ben the chance to run the lighting desk at performances including one at the Heron Theatre in Beetham.

Ben went on to take an HND course in technical theatre at Blackpool & Fylde College, and his first job was at the Winter Gardens in the resort where he worked on various musicals.

He then became head of lighting for the 2005 summer season at Blackpool’s summer season before working on corporate events in Dubai.

Party Pieces was enjoyed in a new light, thanks to Ben Rogerson.

On returning to the UK, he joined Blackburn’s Lite Alternative company and since then he’s been on the lighting team for a wide variety of events from shows by comedian Roy Chubby Brown and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance to stadium tours worldwide with the likes of Coldplay, Shakira, the Scissor Sisters, James Blunt, Depeche Mode, George Ezra and Kings of Leon.

“Lighting rock and roll gigs is where I’m happiest,” said Ben, 39. “I like to get out and see the world.”

But he’s never forgotten who gave him that first step on the career ladder and always kept in touch with Janine, so during the pandemic lockdown when his work came to a halt, he helped out at Barton Road where she runs a community choir.

“Janine inspired me to pursue a career in lighting which is what I always really wanted to do,” he said. “I owe it to her for giving me that nudge.”

Ben Rogerson helped light Roger Waters' recent tour of South America. Photo by Ben Rogerson

And when Janine was producing the annual Party Pieces show at Barton Road recently, he agreed to lend a hand.

“Ben arrived with a van packed with lighting equipment and spent the next 10 hours setting up for the show,” Janine said. “He transformed the hall and everyone involved was so excited.

“We were thrilled that someone with so much professional experience wanted to contribute to our show.”

Each of the acts performed against different lighting effects, thanks to Ben’s expertise.

Ben Rogerson at a lighting desk, preparing for Party Pieces at Barton Road Centre.

“Party Pieces was an amazing opportunity to showcase to Janine how my career has evolved and flourished,” said Ben, who lives in Preston.