Lifeboats were launched in Morecambe Bay after a man became stranded on a rock.

Morecambe’s volunteer lifeboat crew was launched after reports of a man cut off by the tide near Jenny Brown’s Point, Silverdale.

Many readers will recognise Jenny Brown's Point, on the edge of Morecambe Bay not far from Silverdale. The chimney is all that remains of a copper smelting mill that dates back two centuries.'Graham Wilkinson (from Chipping)

The inshore lifeboat was launched at around 12.30pm on October 10 and made its way to the area; where the crew located the man who was stranded on a rock, surrounded by water.

The man was taken on board the inshore lifeboat and safely transported to shore.