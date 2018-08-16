Lifeboat called to emergency as RNLI boss visited Morecambe station

Lifeboats crews in Morecambe were called out to an emergency during a visit by the RNLI chief executive.

Paul Boissier was visiting Morecambe’s RNLI inshore rescue hovercraft station on Wednesday, where he met and talked with local volunteers.

He had just thanked the crew and local fundraisers for their contribution and hard work when the crews’ pagers went off, tasking them to go to the assistance of a man reported to be cut off by the incoming tide near Arnside.

The inshore lifeboat was quickly launched onto a rough sea and made its way to Arnside, to be informed on arrival that the reported casualty, a paddle-boarder, had made his way safely to shore.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the lifeboat was recovered onto its trailer at Arnside and returned to station by road.

This was the second call-out for the crew in less than 24 hours.

The day before, they were called out to go to the assistance of a man reported to be stuck in mud but were stood down before launching, when it was confirmed that the man had been able to free himself and was not in any danger.