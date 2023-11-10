Life-saving defibrillator installed at popular Carnforth visitor attraction
Lancaster & Morecambe Model Engineering Society (LMMES), the operator and owners of Cinderbarrow Miniature Railway, carried out a review of the age profile of their members and the visitors who come to Cinderbarrow.
The survey revealed a substantial number of these groups were aged over 60 and so the potential for the society to acquire a defibrillator to be based at Cinderbarrow was looked into.
The survey was also carried out because of an observation that the miniature railway, due to its location, is slightly isolated.
Society members raised money through a Defibrillator Collection Fund and the new equipment has now been delivered and installed in the LMMES clubhouse at Cinderbarrow.
The defibrillator – which delivers an electric charge or current to restore a normal heartbeat in the case of a cardiac arrest – will be available for the use of visitors when members are present.