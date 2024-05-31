Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roll up your sleeves… it’s time to be a big help to patients and visitors at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Royal Voluntary Service is appealing to the town’s residents to discover the contribution they could make as volunteers at the charity’s hospital café and on-ward trolley service.

The invite to find out more about volunteering at the infirmary, on Friday, June 7, is part of The Big Help Out.

Last year, 6.3 million people joined the first ever Big Help Out event, which was launched as an official celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation.

The Big Help Out is back in Lancaster at the hospital.

This year, it’s hoped even more people will join in the nationwide event, which offers a taste of how fun and rewarding volunteering can be.

There’s no commitment required, just a chance to try something new, help others, and have fun.

Plus, those attending the event in Lancaster can enjoy tea, cakes and sandwiches while chatting with the team’s friendly experienced volunteers.

“We would be thrilled to welcome new faces,” said Chris Gray, director of retail at Royal Voluntary Service.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone in Lancaster to see what we do and to experience the rewards of volunteering first-hand.

“Joining us for The Big Help Out is a great chance to meet new people, learn new skills, and make a valuable contribution to the community. For anyone curious about volunteering, this is the perfect chance to see how fun and fulfilling it can be. We encourage everyone to sign up and join us!”

In Lancaster, roles available include volunteering with the:

Hospital Trolley – offering patients who can’t make it to the hospital shop or café, refreshments, reading materials, toiletries, healthy treats and a much-appreciated chance to chat.

Hospital Café - offering more than hot and cold drinks, healthy meals, and treats, volunteers also provide a friendly compassionate point of contact to staff, visitors, and patients at what could be a difficult or uncertain time.