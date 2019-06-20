Leighton Hall celebrates 20 years of classic cars

Leighton Hall will be holding a very special 20th anniversary event showcasing the best in historic and classic motoring in July.

Home to the Gillow furniture-making family, Carnforth’s Leighton Hall, usually famed for woodturning rather than wheel spinning, is hosting a show which has been in the classic car calendar for two decades.

Leighton Hall Classic Car and Bike Show takes place at Leighton Hall, Carnforth on Sunday July 7 between 10am and 4pm.

Set against the backdrop of the Lake District fells, on Saturday July 7 over 500 classic cars, motorcycles, vans, 4x4s and military vehicles will be roaring through the park.

Motoring enthusiasts can enjoy an array of club displays and browse trade stands and the auto-jumble for bargains, tools and parts. Everyone can enjoy full arena displays and commentary throughout the day. Private classic cars are invited along.

Located 10 minutes’ drive from junction 35 of the M6, the show runs 10am to 4pm.

Organiser Mark Woodward said: “I’m proud to say that thanks to the generosity of our visitors, every year this event also raises money for a brilliant local charity, the North West Air Ambulance.”

Leighton Hall Classic Car and Bike Show takes place at Leighton Hall, Carnforth on Sunday July 7 between 10am and 4pm.

At £7 per adult and £2.50 for children, entrance includes admission to the 19th-century walled garden and woodland walks.

This is one of two motoring events in Leighton’s calendar this year.

The Leighton Hall Motorcycle Hill Climb takes place on Sunday September 22.

See www.leightonhall.co.uk for details.

To exhibit a classic vehicle, or for trade plots, contact Mark Woodward on 016974 51882 or see www.markwoodwardclassicevents.com