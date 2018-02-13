Legendary DJ to perform at iconic Lancaster venue

Grammy Award nominee, four-time International Dance Music Award winner and four time DJ Mag award winner Sasha will perform in front of The Ashton Memorial in Lancaster on May 18.

The world-renowned DJ is the latest addition to the line-up for the brand new Highest Point music festival in the city's iconic Williamson Park, taking place between May 18 and 20.

The Ashton Memorial, Lancaster

James Zabiela and James Ryan have also been added to the Friday night line-up.

Richard Dyer, from Highest Point, said: “The opening night of The ‘Chris Glaba Memorial Stage’ at Highest Point, Lancaster needed to be special.

“In loving memory of our friend, our place to continue his legacy and his monumental love for music. So on top of the hill, as the sun sets over Morecambe Bay, we hope we’ve made him proud.”

Sasha began his career playing acid house in the late 1980s. He partnered with fellow DJ John Digweed in 1993, touring internationally and producing a series of mixes, including for Renaissance, Global Underground and Ministry of Sound.

He still DJs globally today.

Other acts on the bill for Highest Point include Hacienda Classical, K-Klass, DJ Woody, Greg Wilson and Crazy P.

Tickets for the Friday night, which also includes Hospitalitydnb on the main stage and performances on the Dell Stage yet to be announced, are priced £40 and available from www.highestpoint.co.uk.

