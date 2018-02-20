Launch of Morecambe Visitor Sunshine Awards: vote now

Today sees the launch of our ninth annual Sunshine Awards and we would like you to help us honour the people of Morecambe.

We have chosen Team Reece as our charity for the awards which will be presented at the Midland Hotel on Friday May 4.

Team Reece aims to help children with cancer and their families.

There are a number of categories to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the back including Young Achiever, Business, Sport, Entertainment, Community Group, Charity Fundraiser of The Year, Student of The Year, Health Hero and Unsung Hero.

The Ambassador Award, dedicated to someone who has brought glory to the town, is not open for nominations and will be chosen by the Sunshine Awards committee.

This is your chance to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the back.

But first, we need you to help us decide the winners in the nine categories.

lYOUNG ACHIEVER – sponsored by Lancaster & Morecambe College

The Sunshine Young Achiever award will be awarded to a young person (aged 18 or under) in any field who has had an outstanding impact during the year.

lBUSINESS– sponsored by the Arndale Centre

The Sunshine Business Award will be given to a Morecambe business who has either excelled in the past year, contributed greatly to the local economy or been a mainstay of the town for many years.

lSPORT – sponsored by X Force 3-1-5 Health Club

The Sunshine Sport award will be given to an individual or a team who have excelled in the sporting arena. This could be a Morecambe sports person of any age, or a manager, trainer or coach, or a team.

lENTERTAINMENT – sponsored by The Greyhound Inn

The Sunshine Entertainment award will be given to an individual or group who has produced sterling work in the field of Morecambe entertainment, whether it’s in music, dance, performance arts, theatre, TV or comedy. The winner could be a performer, a teacher, an arts worker or anyone involved in entertainment who is connected to Morecambe, a town with a great tradition in the field.

lCOMMUNITY GROUP –sponsored by Seatruck Ferries

The Sunshine Community award will be awarded to a community group. This could be an organisation, charity or similar. The winning group will have made positive difference to the community of Morecambe.

lCHARITY FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Hodgsons Chippy

The Sunshine Charity of The Year award will be given to an individual who works tirelessly to raise funds for a great cause, going to incredible lengths and showing exceptional dedication.

lSTUDENT OF THE YEAR – sponsored by Lancaster Royal Grammar School

The Sunshine Student of The Year award will be given to a student who shows initiative, possesses outstanding career prospects, has accomplished extra curricular achievements as well as demonstrating an excellent academic record.

lHEALTH HERO – sponsored by The Visitor

The Sunshine Health Hero award will be given to an individual for excellence in healthcare, in the public, private or voluntary sector.

lUNSUNG HERO – sponsored by Specsavers

The Sunshine Unsung Hero award will be awarded to an individual who deserves recognition for their work in the Morecambe community. He or she could be a charity or community worker, a teacher, a group leader or anyone who sums up the term ‘unsung hero.’

You can nominate for the Sunshine Awards in the following ways.

By email: Send the name of your nominee and a reason why they have been nominated to sunshineawards@jpress.co.uk.

By social media: Message us the name of your nominee and a reason why they have been nominated at our Facebook page facebook.com/thevisitornewspaper or our Twitter page @the_visitor.

By letter: Write to us with your nominee and reason at Sunshine Awards, The Visitor, 41 Northgate, White Lund, Morecambe, LA3 3PA.

Or you can fill in an entry form at the website at

The new website has been officially set up to cater for the Sunshine Awards.

On here you can find all the relevant information including categories, sponsors, pictures, and to enquire regarding tickets.

If you would like to come to the awards tickets cost £49.

The closing date for nominations is Friday March 23.

Winners will be decided by a judging panel and finalists will be invited to the event.