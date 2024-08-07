Blackpool Council have confirmed an investigation is underway after a woman fell through a section of Central Pier.

A woman in her 50s fell approximately 30ft, landing on the beach below, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and the coastguard rushed to the scene and a cordon was put in place.

North West Ambulance Service later confirmed she “received initial treatment for her injuries before being extricated and taken to the hospital.”

The severity of her injuries is not yet known.

In a statement on Wednesday, Blackpool Council confirmed an investigation had been launched.

“On Tuesday afternoon we were notified of an incident at Central Pier,” a spokesman for Blackpool Council said

“An investigation is now underway and we have requested support from the Health and Safety Executive.

“At this time the pier is closed on a voluntarily basis.”

Visitors were evacuated from the pier following the incident.

Onlookers said it looked as though she had fallen through a ‘trap door’ in the boards close to the café.

One witness who was at the beach with his children said: "I was walking the beach with my kids and heard a thud.

Visitors were evacuated from the pier following the incident | Contributed

“A huge thud next to me, nearly on top of my head. A lady ploughed to the floor, smashing through the Central Pier.

The arcade at the front of the pier reopened at around 6pm as the cordon was lifted. The rest of the pier remained closed to visitors.

The Blackpool Pier Company, which runs Central Pier, has been contacted for comment.