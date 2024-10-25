Latest scores on the doors as 35 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

By Sean Gleaves, Jack Marshall
Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:43 BST

35 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on October 11.

1. Bispham Kitchen, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR

Rated 5 on October 11. | Google

Rated 4 on September 24.

2. Nurcan’s Cafe & Ice Cream Parlour, Earl Street, Preston, PR1 2LA

Rated 4 on September 24. | Nurcan’s Cafe & Ice Cream Parlour

Rated 5 on October 11.

3. Tesco Café, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Rated 5 on October 11. | Google

Rated 3 on September 24.

4. Panda Cool, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED

Rated 3 on September 24. | Google

