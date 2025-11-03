When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Wok Spice, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LT Rated 5 on October 20.

Club 3000 Bingo Blackpool, Festival Leisure Park, Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5EP Rated 5 on September 16.

West Coast Rock Cafe, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG Rated 5 on October 6.