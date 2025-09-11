Latest scores on the doors as 25 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

25 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 25 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 4 on August 8.

1. Flamed Wok, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AF

Rated 4 on August 8. | Google

Rated 5 on September 4.

2. Marino's Italian Ristaurante & Pizzeria, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8AH

Rated 5 on September 4. | Google

Rated 5 on September 3.

3. Chamo Street Food, Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT

Rated 5 on September 3. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Rated 5 on September 3.

4. Itsy's Thai Street Food, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE

Rated 5 on September 3. | Google

