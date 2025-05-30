Latest scores on the doors as 25 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 19:23 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on April 25.

1. Waverley Cafe, Chapel Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AE

Rated 4 on April 25. | Google

Rated 1 on April 25.

2. Café, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DU

Rated 1 on April 25. | Contributed

Rated 4 on April 29.

3. Zak's Burgers, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA

Rated 4 on April 29. | Google

Rated 3 on April 29.

4. Backyard Burgers, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Rated 3 on April 29. | Google

