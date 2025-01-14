Latest scores on the doors as 23 Lancashire businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 19:16 BST

23 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe, and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities, and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

23 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 3 on December 13.

1. The Hungry Elephant, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Rated 3 on December 13. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on December 13.

2. Royal Jaflong, Cherry Tree Road North, Marton, Blackpool, FY4 4NY

Rated 3 on December 13. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on January 8.

3. Seniors, All Hallows Road, Bispham, FY2 0AU

Rated 5 on January 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on January 6.

4. Raleside Brewhouse, Bickerstaffe Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AH

Rated 5 on January 6. | Raleside Brewhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyRestaurant
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice