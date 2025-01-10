When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Charcoal Grill, Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4AS Rated 3 on December 12.

2 . Best Bites, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EX Rated 2 on December 12.

3 . Halo Coffee House, Ball Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BA Rated 3 on December 5.