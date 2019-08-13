Latest photos as police remain at scene of wanted man on roof of house in Lancaster

Eyewitnesses said roof tiles and other debris had been thrown from the roof of the property in Alexandra Road, Skerton.

At least 15 officers and several response vehicles are at the scene to deal with the incident, which has been ongoing since 10.40pm on Monday.

Police negotiators have also been called to the scene to assist with the operation, and the road has been cordoned off to prevent the public from entering.

Police at the scene in Alexandra Road this afternoon. Photo by Andrew Goulding. Andrew Goulding jpimedia Buy a Photo

Police at the scene in Alexandra Road this afternoon. Photo by Nathan Leeson. Nathan Leeson jpimedia Buy a Photo

