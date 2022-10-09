Rebecca Smith, who was last seen at the Hawes Villa camp site at Silverdale at 6pm, was located safe and well today.

Officers put out an appeal for help tracing the teenager, described as 5ft 7ins tall, with short blonde curly hair and wearing glasses.

But at lunchtime today police tweeted: “The 17 year old girl missing from the Silverdale area has been located. Many thanks to all who helped with the search.”