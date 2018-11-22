Last ever concert for popular Morecambe choir

Aafter decades of hitting the right note for delighted audiences across the region, The Morecambe Bay Singers are hanging up the baton with one final celebratory concert this Christmas.

Originally the Trimpell Choir formed in 1947, then famously performing as Morecambe and District Philharmonic Choir, they still meet every Wednesday evening at Morecambe Parish Church.

Their versatile concert repertoire ranges from majestic masses and requiems to popular pop songs and show tunes.

The choir has also performed in many community and charity events, including the “Big Sing” and “Carols by Candlelight”. For many years under the guiding baton of Fred Yates, the choir won numerous awards and competitions, as well as performing many times for the BBC.

In 2016 after nine years under the direction of musical director Stephen Boyd, the baton was passed to Laura Pointer, who admits the decision to stop the music has been a tough one.

“Sadly, it may be time for us to bow out,” she said. “After many dedicated years, our brilliant accompanist, David Tattersall, needs to focus on other commitments, and unless we can get a replacement who can commit to play with us every week, we can’t carry on.

“It’s such a shame, because we are the longest running choir in the area, and the power of singing has brought joy, confidence and friendship to so many in the community.”

David will perform with the choir at their farewell concert at Sefton Road United Reformed Church at 7.30pm on Saturday December 8.

£7 on the door includes a glass of wine and festive refreshments.

Everyone is welcome and will be treated to four part Christmas secular and popular pieces, plus classic carols and some seasonal surprises.

Audience participation is encouraged to raise the roof one last time!

Laura said: “We’d all rather go out on a high than fade away. Generations of local families have loved attending this choir, so we invite everyone to come along, share your memories, and help us go out in full voice: and if you know an accompanist, that could secure the future of the choir, they’d be very welcome!”