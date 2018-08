Delays were building up this afternoon on the southbound M6 in Lancashire.

Two lanes were understood to be blocked between Lancaster and Galgate.

A camper van was seen on its side.

By 2pm there were severe delays of 30 minutes and delays increasing on M6 Southbound between J34 Bay Gateway (Lancaster) and J33 (Galgate).

The average traffic speed was 10mph.

No injuries have been reported.