Lancaster woman to embark on trekking challenge in French Alps to raise money for breast cancer charity

A Lancaster woman will soon be setting off for an adventure in the French Alps on a trekking challenge to raise money for the 'Coppafeel' charity.
By Michelle BladeContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Coppafeel aims to raise awareness of breast cancer amongst young people so they check their boobs, recognise the symptoms and have the confidence to go to their GP if they have concerns.

Hazel Sharples said: “Having applied to go on the trek back in January, I was very surprised to be offered a place and since then have been busy training for the trek with our dog, Milo and lots of friends and also raising as much money as I can.

“I haven't personally experienced breast cancer but had the pleasure of knowing an amazing young mum, who very sadly died after a battle with breast cancer.

Hazel Sharples and her dog Milo out on a misty walk. Picture by Hazel Sharples.Hazel Sharples and her dog Milo out on a misty walk. Picture by Hazel Sharples.
“I want my children to check their boobs, know what to look for and also feel able to go to their GP if they feel they need to, so this seems to me to be a way to support this and

help Coppafeel reduce the incidence of incurable breast cancer.

“I will be part of a team of 28 women walking in the French Alps trekking highlights of the Tour de Mont Blanc.

“In total 120 women will be taking part in the Trek with each team having a celebrity team leader.

A view from a Lake District training walk. Picture by Hazel Sharples.A view from a Lake District training walk. Picture by Hazel Sharples.
A view from a Lake District training walk. Picture by Hazel Sharples.

“Mine is Pete Wicks from TOWIE, if you are young enough you will know who he is, most of my friends don't!

“He has already taken part in a few other treks over the last few years so he must believe it is a charity that supports many people.

“I am really looking forward to it, with some trepidation as I don't know anyone else who is going but from the zoom calls we have had, it sounds very much like we will have a great time, get to make good friends and support each other through the ups and downs of the week.”

The Tour de Mont Blanc trek is from September 9-16.

If you would like to support Hazel with her trek and ultimately Coppafeel's work please donate on the justgiving page https://justgiving.com/fundraising/hazel-sharples2

