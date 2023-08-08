Lancaster University student in bid to conquer Lake District 8 Peak Challenge for meningitis charity

William Law is in his second year at Lancaster University studying Accounting and Finance and wants to complete the challenge to raise money for an important charity that means a lot to him and his family.

In 2010, William’s Grandma, Ann, who is based on The Wirral, contracted – and survived – bacterial meningitis.

She spent over three weeks in intensive care, being looked after by The Walton Centre in Liverpool.

Will Law and his grandma, Ann, who contracted and survived bacterial meningitis. Picture by Louise Law.

After months of being very unwell, Ann made a full recovery.

William, who comes from Cheshire said: “We were incredibly lucky that my Grandma recovered from Meningitis.

“It’s important to continue to support the great research and awareness that Meningitis Now does.

"I’m looking forward to taking part in the Lake District 8 Peak Challenge and raising money for this great charity.”

The challenge takes place October 12-14.

Over two days, the team will summit eight peaks in the Lake District (all over 3,000 feet) including Skiddaw, Helvellyn, Helvellyn Lower Man, Scafell, Symonds Knott, Scafell Pike, Broad Crag, and Ill Crag.

William will be walking with his mum, Louise, and fellow fundraisers.

Any funds raised by the team will go towards helping research, providing support to those affected and bereaved families, and promoting awareness about the signs and symptoms of meningitis.

You can help William raise funds by donation money on his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/william-law6