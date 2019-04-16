Lancaster University professor in major new BBC climate change documentary

A researcher from Lancaster University’s Environment Centre is one of 10 talking heads featured in a major BBC documentary presented by Sir David Attenborough this week.

The 60-minute BBC climate change film is described as “unflinching” and includes perspectives from leading experts, including Professor Mike Berners-Lee senior fellow of the Institute for Social Futures at Lancaster University and of Small World Consulting, based in the Lancaster Environment Centre.

The one-off film tackling climate change broadcast on BBC1 this Thursday (April 18) at 9pm sees Sir David Attenborough examining “the science of climate change and the potential solutions to this global threat”.

Interviews with some of the world’s leading climate scientists explore recent extreme weather conditions such as unprecedented storms and catastrophic wildfires. They also reveal what dangerous levels of climate change could mean for both human populations and the natural world in the future.

The documentary looks too at potential solutions, exploring the innovations, technology and actions the world’s governments and industries are taking to prevent further warming and showcasing individuals who are creating change at grassroots levels.

Prof Berners-Lee, author of There is no Planet B a handbook for the make or break years, said: “With this documentary the BBC takes a big stride forward in its climate change coverage. It portrays the seriousness of the situation accurately, calls out the deniers for decades of deliberate nonsense powered by vested interests, and makes clear the responsibility on us all to push for proper response to the emergency we all face.”

Climate Change – The Facts forms part of the BBC’s Our Planet Matters season. Other shows include BBC1’s Blue Planet Live, presented by Chris Packham, Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall, and an investigation into the use of plastics with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Climate Change: the Facts airs at 9pm on Thursday April 18 on BBC1.