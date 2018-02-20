Lancaster University pensions strike to start this week

Staff at Lancaster University are due to stage 14 days of escalating strikes, including a five day walkout starting this week, in a row over pensions.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) will walk out on Thursday February 22 as a wave of strikes hits 64 universities across the UK.

Students at Lancaster University. STOCK IMAGE.

The strikes will affect 13,615 students at Lancaster University, and staff will be on picket lines from 8am, including the main campus entrance off the A6.

The dispute centres on proposals to end the defined benefit element of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pension scheme.

UCU says this would leave a typical lecturer almost £10,000 a year worse off in retirement than under the current set-up.

A spokesman for the union said the universities’ representatives – Universities UK (UUK) – are seeking to push through the changes and have refused to negotiate with UCU.

The union says this has left it with no alternative but to strike.

“UCU is asking students to get their vice-chancellors to put pressure on UUK to return to the negotiating table.

In the recent strike ballot 88 per cent of UCU members backed strike action. The turnout was 58 per cent.

“Locally, 89 per cent of UCU members at Lancaster who voted backed strike action on a turnout of 73 per cent.

Julie Hearn, UCU chair at Lancaster University said: “Nobody wants to take strike action, but we feel we have no choice.

“These hardline proposals would slash staff pensions and are simply uncalled for. It is staggering the university has refused to engage with the union and a real insult to staff and students.

“We hope students will continue to put pressure on the vice-chancellors to get their reps back round the negotiating table.

“Anyone keen to learn more about the dispute or who wish to join us for a film screening, live music or debate will be very welcome at our week of alternative events.”

Striking staff will also be holding a series of events while they are not at work. The initial programme covers the first five days of strikes, February 22 – 28, and includes lectures, film screenings, seminars and live music.

The university is among 64 institutions* that will be hit with 14 days of strikes over the next four weeks if the dispute over changes to staff pensions is not resolved.

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

Thursday 22 February

What is a strike anyway?

Learn more about industrial action and how it has made a difference

2pm Gregson Centre

Friday 23 February

Alternative research methods

Trial alternative research methods in an interactive workshop with the Lancaster Environment Centre

1pm Gregson Centre

Monday 26 February

Walk it out

Lunchtime walking talk about the future of higher education

12:30pm Pavilion Café, Williamson Park

Pensions, pay and protest

What are pensions? How can we protect them? Why does it all matter?

2pm Gregson Centre

Tuesday 27 February

Universities Inc.

Sociology professor Bob Jessop explores the “financialisation of universities”

2pm Gregson Centre

Wednesday 28 February

Women decolonise the curriculum

Women from across the university will look at how to rethink what and how we teach and learn.

2pm Gregson Centre

Music and arguments

Heated discussion shouting over the Clougha Mountain Bluegrass Band

9pm Three Mariners Pub