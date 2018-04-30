Lancaster training specialist expands learning services

North west training specialist PHX Training has been successfully named on the Register of Approved Training Providers.

To be approved and listed on the RoATP, training providers are required to make an application to the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) which considers the capability of each provider to deliver high quality training to Apprenticeship Levy paying organisations.

The Apprenticeship Levy was introduced in April 2017, with companies only eligible to receive Levy funding if they train with a RoATP approved training provider.

Shirley Williams, development director at PHX Training, said: “Delivering apprenticeships has been a natural progression for us. Our experience means we can provide a whole service for the apprenticeship journey, not just training.

“Services include matching apprentices to businesses, application support and mediation to achieve tangible results for both the business and applicant. We also allocate a mentor for each apprentice from the application stage and throughout their course to ensure they are fully supported from the very beginning.”

PHX Training specialises its apprenticeship qualification in business and administration, delivered over a 12-15 month programme.

Successful apprentices will work towards a level two or three, nationally recognised qualification. Twenty per cent of training is undertaken away from their work-place to allow learners to focus on their education.

PHX Training works with employers to develop an effective plan that suits the needs of the business. For example, one week per quarter, apprentices can be based at one of the seven PHX Training centres across the north west.

Learning as part of the apprenticeship includes training in customer services, time management and sales.

In addition, PHX Training provides each apprentice with level two qualifications in functional skills for maths, English and IT if not already qualified.

PHX Training specialises its apprenticeship training in business and administration under the Apprenticeship Levy scheme alongside delivering direct training in core skills at seven training centres in Barrow, Blackpool, Carlisle, Morecambe, Preston, Workington and Southport.

If you’d like to find out how PHX Training can help telephone on 01229 808095 or e-mail info@phxtraining.co.uk.