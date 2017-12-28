Lancaster train station canopy is fully restored

Lancaster railway station’s historic canopy has been restored.

Lovingly refurbished as part of the Great North Rail Project, the station, which opened in 1846, has been given a new lease of life since the work was completed earlier this month.

The upgrade involved replacing 70 percent of the timber structure, refurbishing the lantern lights and cleaning and replacing the Georgian-wired glazing planes.

Work started on 23 October 23 2017 and was completed early and under budget.

Liam Diviney, project manager at Network Rail, said: “Lancaster station remained open for business and passengers’ journeys were unaffected while we carried out this vital work to renew the canopy.

“Team Orange worked tirelessly to complete the work and we were able to hand back under budget and ahead of time.

“Our railway is rich with Victorian heritage and this is a further example of how Network Rail is protecting this while building a railway fit for future generations.”