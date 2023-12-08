Lancaster is to host one of the first events during Lancashire County of Song 2024.

The year-long celebration of Lancashire’s singing traditions will see FLOOD – A Song of the Mill Race - the final commission for the Mill Race cultural programme funded by Historic England.

It will be led by choir director, Loz Kaye, who is also heading up the County of Song.

FLOOD choir workshops take place in January and are open to all ages with no auditions or particular experience needed.

Lancashire County of Song launches in 2024. Photo by Robin Zahler.

Non singers will also be required to take part in the FLOOD event in February.

For more information and to book a workshop please contact [email protected]

County of Song's aims are to showcase Lancashire's singing traditions, promote health and social connections, make singing more accessible and raise awareness of local singing opportunities.

Its lasting legacy will be connecting and strengthening Lancashire’s grassroots singing community.

The year will see a series of high-quality vocal concerts, festivals, training sessions, and workshops throughout Lancashire.

"County of Song is a unique opportunity to celebrate the incredible vocal talent within Lancashire,” said Loz.

“We aim not only to showcase the existing richness of our singing traditions but also to inspire new generations to join in the joy of singing."

County of Song will be run by Arts Lancashire supported by Lancashire County Council and in association with Horse + Bamboo and Encounter Voices.