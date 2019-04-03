Lancaster to host a choc-tastic event and the hunt for a Golden Ticket

This Easter, don’t miss Lancaster & The Chocolate Factory in Lancaster city centre.

The event, organised by Lancaster BID, will take place on Friday April 12 from 10am to 4pm.

Market Square will have performances throughout the day from your favourite Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed characters.

The characters, including Willy Wonka, the blueberry girl, the chocolate kid, Charlie and an oompa loompa, will be entertaining audiences with song and dance at various times throughout the day on the Market Square plinth.

The characters will also be roaming around the city centre, chatting to attendees and posing for those all-important selfies. Why don’t you see if you can get the secret to the everlasting gobstopper or edible wall paper from Mr Wonka?

If the entertainment isn’t really for you, we guarantee the chocolate stalls will be.

This year, Lancaster BID are celebrating Easter with all things chocolate with delicious chocolate stalls selling chocolate bars, chocolate brownies, chocolate cupcakes, chocolate freakshakes, chocolate pancakes, chocolate ice cream and much more!

This exciting event will also feature themed arts and crafts taking place throughout the day for the little ones.

There will be Easter and themed crafts in Market Square, Judges’ Lodgings and Lancaster City Museum throughout the day.

You will also be able to make your very own Charlie’s Choco Bar at workshops during the day in the Maritime Museum on St Georges Quay.

If you’re all about the chocolate, don’t miss decorating your own chocolate lolly at the Judges’ Lodgings from 10.30am to 3.30pm with Madame Chocolate!

To top it all off, Lancaster & The Chocolate Factory will also offer face painting, a fairground ride, and a choc-tastic raffle to win one of five delicious Easter eggs, kindly donated by Thornton’s – so there truly is something for everyone to enjoy at this inaugural Easter event!

The Lancaster & The Chocolate Factory event will also launch the start of the hunt for Lancaster’s Golden Ticket.

Over the Easter holidays, you can collect golden tickets from over 50+ participating businesses as a reward for simply shopping locally this Easter break!

Once you have your tickets, simply complete the details on the back of the ticket, and drop them off at post boxes in St Nicolas Arcades or Marketgate shopping centre between April 12 and 22.

One lucky person will have THE golden ticket and win £250 to spend in a city centre businesses of their choice, or a couple of businesses if you prefer!

Lancaster BID manager Rachael Wilkinson said: “We are really excited about our upcoming Lancaster & The Chocolate Factory event.

“The event has so many elements from entertainment to Easter crafts and chocolate stalls to chocolate making workshops, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Like many city centre events, this event is supported by the businesses who operate in the city centre, so make sure you show them your support, by shopping locally this Easter and collecting those all important golden tickets.”