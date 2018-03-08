Lancaster theatre stages online comment thread

666 Comments

Aliki Chapple’s new show at The Storey, 666 Comments, is described as a ‘vital and thrilling’ contribution to the ongoing conversation.

The show takes an unusual form: the staging of an online comment thread.

In October 2010 cartoonist Gabby Shulz posted a comic strip about sexism on his website. Over the next three days, the comic went viral and the comments went bananas. 666 Comments is an attempt to stage that online discussion.

This timely performance was first imagined by Lancaster-based performer Aliki Chapple, who said of the project: “People tend to act as if what happens online isn’t real.

“But how we treat each other on the Internet is, well, how we treat each other.

“And the links between misogyny and physical violence are clearer every day.

There are young men are getting radicalised by discussions like this.

“Although a lot of it is just eye-wateringly, hilariously stupid, that doesn’t stop it from doing damage. That’s really what the show’s about.”

A spokesman for local feminist organisation Hear Me Roar said: “It is important to us to present public events which deal with sensitive political issues in a way that is playful and engaging, we could not think of a better team to bring the concept of 666 Comments to life.”

Directed by Daniel Bye , 666 Comments stars Aliki Chapple and Ben Rigby at The Storey on March 10, 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 at eventbrite.com/e/666-comments.