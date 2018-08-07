Lancaster teens plead guilty to double stabbing

Three teenagers from Lancaster have pleaded guilty to stabbing two others in the city earlier this year.

Jordan Gardner, 19, of Thornton Road, Anna Dickinson, 18, of Fern Bank, and Kathryn Stanley, 19, of Thornton Road, pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding just prior to their trial was due to start on Monday, August 6 at Preston Crown Court.

They had originally pleaded not guilty.

The trio were arrested following a double stabbing in Sycamore Grove, Lancaster, on Monday February 19.

At around 11.30pm, they entered a house occupied by an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

The pair were set upon, and the man suffered two knife wounds to his back, while the girl was stabbed multiple times to her arm, shoulder and body.

Both were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and were discharged following treatment.

The three attackers are due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 6.