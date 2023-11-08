Lancaster student wins £1.5k prize for new invention set to revolutionise squash

An innovation designed by a Lancaster University student which could revolutionise the sport of squash has scooped a £1,500 engineering prize.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mechanical Engineering graduate Gruffydd Gozali has designed Squaser – a laser line detection system which will help referees to determine if the ball is considered in or out of play.

Unlike tennis and cricket which have Hawk-eye and Snicko respectively, squash doesn’t yet have the technology to support referees in their judgment calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gruffydd founded Squaser while at Lancaster University during a module on Engineering Business Development.

Lancaster University graduate Gruffydd Gozali with his award.

The 21-year-old has now been named as runner-up in the Big Ideas category at the Engineering in Business Champion of Champions grand final, held at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London. As a result, he won £1,500 which will go towards developing his innovation further.

Squaser has already undergone testing at the National Squash Centre in Manchester and been piloted during the final of the Canary Wharf Classic tournament earlier this year.

Gruffydd said: “I’m so happy with the award. Not only is the prize money crucial for further development but it’s a real confidence boost to turn Squaser into a business. The event has made me very excited for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m an avid squash player and watched many professional matches so the problem immediately stuck out to me. I’d seen laser sensing systems in similar situations used before so it was not such a hard jump to see them being applied to squash. It will make the sport fairer and more enjoyable for both players and spectators.”

The event, which was hosted by TV presenter and engineer Rob Bell, was the culmination of a year of enterprise competitions held across UK universities, with thousands of undergraduate and graduates taking part.

Each year, Engineers in Business Fellowship champions business education for engineers, and supports universities by giving them grants to award prizes to engineering students who develop ideas that can make a positive impact on society.