Lancaster student wins £1.5k prize for new invention set to revolutionise squash
Mechanical Engineering graduate Gruffydd Gozali has designed Squaser – a laser line detection system which will help referees to determine if the ball is considered in or out of play.
Unlike tennis and cricket which have Hawk-eye and Snicko respectively, squash doesn’t yet have the technology to support referees in their judgment calls.
Gruffydd founded Squaser while at Lancaster University during a module on Engineering Business Development.
The 21-year-old has now been named as runner-up in the Big Ideas category at the Engineering in Business Champion of Champions grand final, held at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London. As a result, he won £1,500 which will go towards developing his innovation further.
Squaser has already undergone testing at the National Squash Centre in Manchester and been piloted during the final of the Canary Wharf Classic tournament earlier this year.
Gruffydd said: “I’m so happy with the award. Not only is the prize money crucial for further development but it’s a real confidence boost to turn Squaser into a business. The event has made me very excited for the future.
“I’m an avid squash player and watched many professional matches so the problem immediately stuck out to me. I’d seen laser sensing systems in similar situations used before so it was not such a hard jump to see them being applied to squash. It will make the sport fairer and more enjoyable for both players and spectators.”