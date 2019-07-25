Lancaster stage school pupils all set for Hollywood trip of a lifetime

It’s hooray for Hollywood for 17 pupils from a Lancaster stage school who have embarked on a dance trip of a lifetime at the heart of the world’s entertainment industry.

The Turning Point Theatre Arts dance and drama school, based at Lancaster Leisure Park, first pirouetted across the pond in 2016, taking 29 pupils to experience the bright lights of LA.

Representing Lancaster, they created such an impression that a return invitation was issued, giving the next crop of young hopefuls a golden opportunity to learn from the best.

The pupils aged between 11 and 19, plus four chaperones, set off on Saturday all set for an exciting array of dance and theatre-related activities during their visit, including performing on Hollywood’s famous Boulevard.

They’ll see behind the scenes at film sets, theatres, TV recordings and backlots including Universal Studios and CBS.

With time for fun including a tour of stars’ homes, the trip culminates in a dance performance on stage at Disneyland, California.

The group will be in the experienced hands of Kim Davey, who is a working actress and presenter on American television. This allows invaluable access to the unwritten processes of professional networking, contacts, and how to audition and work overseas.

The pupils will get the chance to take part in mock auditions and learn just what is expected from them when it comes to landing that dream Hollywood role.

Turning Point’s Principal, Gail Johnstone, knows a trip like this can be literally life-changing.

“Our 2016 students returned glowing with inspiration and confidence, as well as priceless international coaching advice and contacts,” she said.

“It’s taken a lot to plan and organise but I feel it’s so important to give my students the opportunity to study and perform with industry professionals a world away from the regular practice studio environment.

“Turning Point Theatre Arts have had a busy and successful academic year and this is a lovely end to the term. I know many of the parents are just as excited as the children!”

Turning Point is no stranger to success. Many of the school’s alumni have secured places at top performing arts schools as well as enjoying hugely successful careers. A local inspiration is Gail’s niece, Holly Johnstone, who reached the final of BBC 1’s “Tumble” before working with former Cirque Du Soleil artiste, Franco Dragone in Dubai’s hottest new show “La Perle”.

For Gail, it’s about encouraging a lifelong love of dance as a hobby, as well as a possible future profession. She adds; “Turning Point Theatre Arts have had a busy and successful academic year and this is a lovely end to the term. I know many of the parents are just as excited as the children!”