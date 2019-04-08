Lancaster sportsman making good progress in US hospital after horror crash

A former Lancaster Royal Grammar School student left in critical condition in a US hospital after an horrific car crash has undergone further surgery but is continuing to progress well.

Talented sportsman Will Fraser-Gray, who has previously played football for Lancaster City, suffered life-threatening internal injuries and serious brain trauma in the accident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday March 31.

His parents Amanda and Paul have flown to the US to be at his bedside in intensive care at Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens, Georgia.

Will, 20, had another successful operation on Friday after surgeons found a small fracture in his vertebrae.

He will now wear a neck collar for 12 weeks.

Will’s family say he has continued to make good progress, and has been able to move all four limbs with the help of physio.

Friends have set up a fundraising page to help towards the costs involved in Will’s treatment, as well as accommodation for his family.

More than $20,000 has so far been raised.

Will, who is from Galgate and attended Ellel St John’s CE Primary School, is a talented sportsman who has previously played football for Lancaster City, Storeys and Lancaster Boys Club.

While at LRGS, Will was also prolific in other sports including athletics and cross country, and as a Year 7 pupil was registered with Preston North End FC’s Centre for Excellence and played football for Lancashire Schools.

Will was in the PNE academy until the age of 16, when he decided to continue his education rather than take up a scholarship.

He completed his A-levels at LRGS in 2017 and has been studying at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, where he has also played as a forward for the men’s soccer team.

The college has set up a CaringBridge page at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/williamfraser-gray to give updates on his recovery.

His mum Amanda posted on the page: “We are lucky to have our son alive and talking to us thanks to God and all who have sent their prayers and positive energy.

“His will to progress is amazing. His voice is getting quite strong and he’s starting to boss us around.

“We have talked about the accident and he understands about his injuries. He also understands that he is healing so fast.

“Will knows about all the fundraising and all the many people who are messaging me and visiting the CaringBridge site. He is overwhelmed by the love of all of you.

“Will is listening to music again and whispering along to the words.”