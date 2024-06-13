Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancaster-based company that provides software to manage electric car charging points has announced a high-powered appointment as it continues to expand its footprint across the EV charging industry.

Fuuse, an innovator in EV charge point management software, welcomed Paul Brennan as its new board chair.

With more than 20 years experience as chairman and non-executive director of multiple venture and private equity-backed businesses in Europe and the US, he brings a wealth of expertise and a track record of success to Fuuse.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for Fuuse.

Paul Brennan is new board chair of Fuuse.

Last week the company announced it had raised £8.7m in new funding to accelerate its growth, and Mr Brennan’s experience will play an important role in Fuuse's mission to revolutionise the EV charging experience through innovative software and service solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul as our new board chair," said Michael Gibson, CEO of Fuuse.

"His extensive experience and impressive track record in supporting companies through significant growth and successful transactions will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint across the EV charging industry."

Mr Brennan's career began with a successful tenure at IBM, where he held roles in sales and engineering.

As the CEO of Metamerge, he led the company through a successful trade sale to IBM.

Over the past two decades, he has chaired numerous companies, completing 25 funding rounds, seven acquisitions, and nine exits.

Notable recent transactions under Mr Brennan’s chairmanship include the sale of JHC to FNZ, OnApp to Virtuozzo, and the successful exit of Amdaris to Insight Enterprises Inc. in August 2023.