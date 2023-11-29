Lancaster schoolgirl named supreme champion after horse riding season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Isabel Bowman, a pupil at Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, and her pony Lindeth Quandary aka Snoopy, competed in a variety of in hand and ridden classes.
They have been members at Lancaster’s nearest local riding club - Wyre and District - for the past three years, since the club began.
The club comittee holds a big annual awards evening to ensure the members get rosettes and trophies for their hard work.
Isabel was points champion for four of her six classes and second place in two classes - meaning overall she was Intermediate Ridden Champion, In Hand Champion and Overall Club Supreme Champion.
For this she won the coveted Peter Wilkinson Trophy, donated in memory of Peter Wilkinson of Fylde Saddlery, Out Rawcliffe.
It was totally unexpected and Isabel was flabberghasted and very emotional when her name was read out to go up and receive the award.
She has worked hard with Snoopy, always making sure he is looking his best and is well cared for. She does everything herself, from mucking out to feeding, and has always been told ‘ponies first’ when getting up in the early hours!
To top it off Isabel also qualified for the prestigious Riding Club National Championships show 'Stars Champion of Champions' show at Aintree, which was held at the weekend.
After a 2.30am start on a freezing Sunday morning, they competed in their class of 53 of the best riding club ponies in the country, and were rewarded with second place!