Lancaster schoolgirl named supreme champion after horse riding season

A Lancaster schoolgirl has battled through a season of horse riding to become Points Supreme Champion at Wyre and District Riding Club.
By Gayle RouncivellContributor
Published 29th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
Isabel Bowman, a pupil at Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, and her pony Lindeth Quandary aka Snoopy, competed in a variety of in hand and ridden classes.

They have been members at Lancaster’s nearest local riding club - Wyre and District - for the past three years, since the club began.

The club comittee holds a big annual awards evening to ensure the members get rosettes and trophies for their hard work.

Isabel Bowman and Lindeth Quandary (snoopy).Isabel Bowman and Lindeth Quandary (snoopy).
Isabel Bowman and Lindeth Quandary (snoopy).

Isabel was points champion for four of her six classes and second place in two classes - meaning overall she was Intermediate Ridden Champion, In Hand Champion and Overall Club Supreme Champion.

For this she won the coveted Peter Wilkinson Trophy, donated in memory of Peter Wilkinson of Fylde Saddlery, Out Rawcliffe.

It was totally unexpected and Isabel was flabberghasted and very emotional when her name was read out to go up and receive the award.

She has worked hard with Snoopy, always making sure he is looking his best and is well cared for. She does everything herself, from mucking out to feeding, and has always been told ‘ponies first’ when getting up in the early hours!

Isabel with Snoopy.Isabel with Snoopy.
Isabel with Snoopy.

To top it off Isabel also qualified for the prestigious Riding Club National Championships show 'Stars Champion of Champions' show at Aintree, which was held at the weekend.

After a 2.30am start on a freezing Sunday morning, they competed in their class of 53 of the best riding club ponies in the country, and were rewarded with second place!

