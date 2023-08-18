Dylan and Emily Hay.

On Saturday, Team Dylan will take on the National Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon) all within a time limit of 24 hours (including travel time).

The day markes two years since Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil Dylan lost his mum Aimee to suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with his younger sister Emily and his mum and dad, Dylan had climbed Scafell Pike earlier that year, and was in the process of completing the Wainwrights when the tragedy struck.

Team Dylan ready to set off.

All funds raised – almost £15,000 so far – will be donated to Papyrus suicide prevention, CancerCare at Slynedales and the Forget Me Not Centre at St John’s Hospice, giving back to the charities that have helped equip Steven, Dylan and Emily to come to terms with losing their beloved wife and mum.

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves a total walking distance of 23 miles (37km) with a total accent of 3064 metres (10,052ft).

Participants are Dylan Hay, his day Steven Hay, and friends Kurtis Murphy, Lee Richardson, Dave Gregory, Joe Crookall, Luke Ogley, Chris Dobson, James Gill, Arron Horton, Iain Black, Iain Pierpoint, Thomas Lund, Adam Lund and Gareth Hammond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mountains of Whernside, Ingleborough, and Pen-y-ghent served as training ground and were completed by Dylan and the team earlier in the year, in eight hours and 39 minutes.

You can support Team Dylan online at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/national-three-peaks-in-24hrs or follow his Instagram at @outdoors_with_dylan