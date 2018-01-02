Lancaster schoolboy shaves head in bid to “save lives” after losing schoolmate to cancer

A brave boy had his hair shaved off and raised more than £600 in aid of a cancer charity after losing one of his schoolmates to the disease.

Rowan Sherriff, 10, from Scorton, said he was inspired to “save lives” when a five-year-old girl from his school and a friend of his mum’s partner died of cancer.

Mum Jane Sherriff, Megan Sherriff, 13, and Rowan Sherriff, 10, with Graham Openshaw and his daughter Sydney Openshaw, two, at CancerCares Slynedales base on Slyne Road in Lancaster.

Rowan’s mum Jane, his sister Megan, 13, and Jane’s partner, Graham Openshaw, said they were all immensely proud that Rowan had raised more than £600 for CancerCare.

Rowan, who attends Scorton CE Primary School, said: “A girl from my school had cancer and so did one of Graham’s friends so I wanted to save some lives by shaving my hair off.

“I got a lot of sponsorship from my school and my mum set up a Just Giving page. Lots of people sponsored me including people from my football team – Cockerham Juniors FC.

“I didn’t think I would even get £100. I was very happy when my first £5 came in.

Rowan Sherriff after his head shave.

“I thought my head was going to be really bumpy when the hair was shaved off. I felt shocked afterwards. It’s really cold! I’m quite proud that I have done it though.”

Rowan had his hair shaved off at the barber shop at the Jo and Cass salon in Lancaster.

Jane said: “I’m very proud of Rowan. I did cry!”

Graham said: “I’m proud of him too. He’s done much better than me when I’ve tried to do some fundraising.”

Rowan Sherriff before his head shave.

CancerCare helps families in North Lancashire and South Cumbria to cope with cancer. It has bases in Lancaster, Kendal and Barrow and provides therapeutic services for anyone facing cancer.

Rowan visited Slynedales – the charity’s Lancaster base – on Friday to present his cheque. Some money is still to be collected from his school.

He was interested to meet Andrea Partridge, the charity’s volunteer and engagement coordinator, who had her hair shaved off when she had breast cancer.

Rowan also learned that CancerCare has various services for children affected by cancer and other issues.

Rowan Sherriff with his cheque for CancerCare.

Katie Wood from CancerCare’s fundraising team said: “Rowan has done so well. It’s a brilliant achievement.

“We are hugely grateful to Rowan for shaving off his lovely hair for such a good cause. He’s a real star!”