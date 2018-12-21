Lancaster schoolboy’s Christmas card design is fit for a Queen

The artistic talents of a Halton schoolboy saw him beat off competition from hundreds of rivals and design a Christmas card fit for the Queen.

Ten-year-old Will Lakin has been chosen as the winner of the Mayor of Lancaster’s Christmas card competition and has won a VIP tour of Lancaster Town Hall with nine of his friends and family.

His winning entry featured Lancaster Castle framed against a background of the Lakeland Hills, as seen from Morecambe, in a snow globe. Will, from St Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary School, also received a framed copy of his winning design as part of his prize.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Andrew Kay, said: “I was delighted to receive so many entries for the competition and I’m very grateful to all of the many children who went to so much effort. Will is a worthy winner and his entry stood out as being something extra special.”

Will’s Christmas card has been sent to a number of important people by the Mayor on behalf of Lancaster City Council, including Her Majesty the Queen.

The rear of the card features designs from of the runners-up in the competition, six-year-old Linda Jancarova from Lancaster and Ava Lowe, also aged six, from Bolton-le-Sands.