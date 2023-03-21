It is two years since Mason Cooper-Muir first surprised his parents when he told them he’d created a card game during the pandemic.

Now, thanks to their support, Puffin Rush is almost ready to be produced.

A prototype of the Arctic animal adventure game for ages five plus has been tried and tested out on family and friends including nine-year-old Mason’s Torrisholme Community Primary School mates.

Mason Cooper-Muir with his new game, Puffin Rush.

“Mason has a great imagination,” said Mason’s dad, Ben. “He’s always drawing and writing stories and now he’s created an amazing game.”

The love of games runs in the family as Ben and his partner, Lee, who own and run After Dark Murder Mystery Events, designed their own award winning Foul Play, Manor House Murder card game, during lockdown when the company couldn’t work.

“Mason has helped us play test our game and watched us putting it together so we wanted to support his idea and take him on a journey which would see his game being produced too,” said Ben.

The three have worked with an illustrator and graphic designer on the game which reflects Mason’s interest in nature as he often goes birdwatching with his grandparents at Heysham and RSPB reserves.

Puffin Rush is now the subject of a Kickstarter campaign which has raised more than £1,500.

The Kickstarter’s aim isn’t to make a profit but to allow Mason to see his game go from concept to reality.