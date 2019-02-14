Lancaster school staff raise cash in memory of teacher

Staff and students at Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster took part in a campaign in memory of one of their colleagues who passed away last year.

Red January was a campaign run for MIND, the mental health charity, which encouraged people to sign up to the commitment to do something active every single day in January.

Our Lady's Catholic College staff taking part in Red January.

The aim was to kick-start 2019 with a healthy mind-set and to remind everyone of the importance of looking after your mental health, with exercise being a great tool to help give focus and empowerment.

The Red January initiative held a special meaning to the Our Lady’s Catholic College community, as they looked for ways to celebrate and remember their much loved colleague Miss Brindle – Anna McLeod – who died suddenly on November 16.

Miss Brindle loved to keep fit and her friends at Our Lady’s want her legacy to include the promotion of joy through physical fitness, which in turn has the possibility of creating better mental wellbeing.

The team of 10 staff – including headteacher Helen Seddon – pushed themselves to do a variety of activities throughout the long and characteristically tough month.

Anna McLeod - Miss Brindle - who passed away in November.

This included aerobic workouts, yoga and badminton sessions in school, as well as a group favourite – the Ashton Memorial steps challenge!

While the core group of staff conquered the challenge of 31 days, a number of other staff and sixth form students joined them along their journey, attending activities to support them and running events to keep the trial fresh and motivation levels up.

The team smashed their target of £500 and raised a fantastic £1,385 for MIND, and they also pledged to keep on exercising and keeping active together.

