Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School was recently crowned District Athletics Champions for 2023, winning at both indoor and outdoor primary athletics events.

And it is one of only a few schools in Lancashire to be awarded the Sainsbury’s School Games Platinum Award.

The school has held this award, which recognises the impact of sports provision across the school community, since 2018.

This sporting success is built on the school’s aim to develop a lifelong love of sport among all pupils and provide outstanding PE and sport provision.

The school offers a large range of after school clubs from athletics, football and cricket to rounders and netball, and all children are taught to swim as soon as they join the school.

Government funding has also allowed the school to focus on learning in the outdoors, including residential visits.

The school's sports lead, Josh Dixon, said: The staff dedication to high quality PE, alongside outstanding extra-curricular provision, means we are extremely successful both in winning events but also in allowing our children to participate."

Every child is guaranteed the opportunity to represent the school by the time they leave and a Sport Award has recently been developed for pupils in year six. This year, 28 children will receive the award for representing the school in five different sports.