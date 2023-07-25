News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster school celebrates success at sporting championships

A village school is celebrating a clean sweep of sporting success.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School was recently crowned District Athletics Champions for 2023, winning at both indoor and outdoor primary athletics events.

And it is one of only a few schools in Lancashire to be awarded the Sainsbury’s School Games Platinum Award.

The school has held this award, which recognises the impact of sports provision across the school community, since 2018.

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School is celebrating sporting success.
This sporting success is built on the school’s aim to develop a lifelong love of sport among all pupils and provide outstanding PE and sport provision.

The school offers a large range of after school clubs from athletics, football and cricket to rounders and netball, and all children are taught to swim as soon as they join the school.

Government funding has also allowed the school to focus on learning in the outdoors, including residential visits.

The school's sports lead, Josh Dixon, said: The staff dedication to high quality PE, alongside outstanding extra-curricular provision, means we are extremely successful both in winning events but also in allowing our children to participate."

Every child is guaranteed the opportunity to represent the school by the time they leave and a Sport Award has recently been developed for pupils in year six. This year, 28 children will receive the award for representing the school in five different sports.

One parent said: "The staff work so hard and their dedicated coaching, patience and encouragement means even if our children came last, they would always be a winner."

