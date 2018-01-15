Lancaster Samaritans on hand for Blue Monday

Beat ‘Blue Monday’, the most difficult day of the year, by getting together for a friendly cuppa and raising funds for Samaritans to provide emotional support, say local Samaritans volunteers.

Psychologists have dubbed it “Blue Monday”, a date in January when post-Christmas gloom is at its worst.

It is worked out with a formula taking into account six factors: weather, debt, time since Christmas, time since failing our New Year’s resolutions, low motivational levels and the feeling of a need to take action, according to the BBC.

Samaritans is declaring January 15 Brew Monday and asking friends, neighbours and work colleagues to help Samaritans of Lancaster and District simply by taking time out for a cuppa and a chat with someone who might appreciate it.

“We’ll be out on Lancaster and Oxenholme train stations on Monday 15th, ready to chat and to give away tea bags to be shared on a tea break with a friend, family member, colleague or anyone you invite to meet over a brew,” said Jenny Dighton, volunteer and branch director.

“We are hoping people will support Brew Monday and get together for a cuppa and a chat, and, perhaps, make a donation too. “Funds raised will help ensure that anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed can contact our free helpline, email us, or call in at our branch to talk face to face.

“Isolation and loneliness are among the main reasons people contact Samaritans. Joining up and having tea with someone can provide a lift when dark days, cold weather, broken resolutions and credit card bills may otherwise take centre stage.”

Comedian Vic Reeves is one of a host of celebrities backing the campaign.

He said: “I love nothing more than a good brew, so Brew Monday is a great excuse to do that and also to catch up with your nearest and dearest.”

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), or you can email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.