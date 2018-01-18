Lancaster Samaritans offer advice following Blue Monday

In the aftermath of Blue Monday, which is claimed to be the most depressing day of the year, Lancaster Samaritans offer their advice.

Lancaster and District Samaritans deal with around 40,000 contacts per year, and relies entirely on donations from the public and other sources.

They offer a safe place for you to talk any time you like, in your own way – about whatever’s getting to you.

The charity changed Blue Monday into “Brew Monday” on January 15, asking friends, neighbours and work colleagues to help Samaritans of Lancaster and District simply by taking time out for a cup of tea and a chat with someone who might appreciate it.

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), or you can email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.