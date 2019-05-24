Lancaster’s 3,000-year-old buried treasure returns to city

A hoard of 16 Bronze Age objects returned to Lancaster this month and is now on display at the City Museum.

Unearthed by a metal detectorist in the Scotforth area of the city in 2016, the hoard includes a fascinating collection of socketed axes, spearheads, bracelets and armrings.

The objects date back to the late Bronze Age, which makes them around 3,000 years old.

Due to its diversity, the hoard is a rare discovery in northern England and has been deemed treasure under the Treasure Act.

A recent celebration event ‘Bronze Age After Hours’ welcomed the hoard to its now home as part of the national Museums at Night Festival.

At the event, the City Museum was joined by living history group The Iron Shepherds, who ventured further back in history than they had ever been before.

Charlotte Howsley, manager of Lancaster City Museum, said: “The Bronze Age After Hours event, attended by more than 80 people, was a great success and marked the arrival of the hoard in style.

“Thanks go to former city councillor and Mayor of Lancaster, Roger Mace who has worked closely with the museum for many years and funded acquisition of the Scotforth hoard by a personal donation.

“His generosity has allowed us to help shed another chink of light on life in Lancaster some 3,000 years ago.”

The hoard is now on display for everyone to enjoy at Lancaster City Museum, which is open Tuesday to Sunday (10am – 5pm).

Admission to the museum in Market Square is free.